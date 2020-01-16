News
Armenian authorities have doubts over prospects for creation of regional multiplexes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Currently, regional television stations in Armenia face problems with funding and functioning in terms of technology. This is what chairman of the Subcommittee on Television, Radio, Press and Information of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture and Diaspora of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the My Step Alliance Vahagn Tevosyan said during parliamentary hearings over amendments to the law on audiovisual media services today.

According to him, the creation of regional multiplexes is problematic and may increase politicians’ “appetites”. In this regard, I recommend focusing on the possibility of establishing inter-regional multiplexes. As far as the possibility of creating private multiplexes with state coverage, this issue is intricate and may be considered in the future,” Tevosyan admitted.

The deputy also stated that the recommendations will be submitted in more detail only when the package of legislative amendments is finalized.

The bill according to which all five frequencies of a free multiplex will belong to Armenian Public Television is currently being discussed through public deliberations.

 
Yerkir Media TV of Armenia: Solution in radio and television should be comprehensive
Reforms in the field of radio and television are really needed…
 Armenian national TV/radio commission head supports private television companies reducing Russian-language content
Currently, private television companies are obliged to...
 Armenia commission on TV, radio says there should be no foreign broadcaster in national multiplex broadcasting
The commission chair said that about 400 cable TV channels are broadcasting in the country today, of which 339 are foreign…
 My Step: Monopolization of advertising market puts Armenian TV companies in unequal conditions
He said that international experts have repeatedly noted the need for TV companies to ensure the transparency of their financial flows...
 Armenia ruling force MP: Current law on TV and radio has become obsolete
And it does not correspond to today’s post-revolutionary realities…
 Armenia parliament holding hearings on fate of broadcasting in country
On the topic of "Legislative Amendments in the Field of Audiovisual Media Services"…
