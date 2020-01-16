Armenian authorities have doubts over prospects for creation of regional multiplexes

Currently, regional television stations in Armenia face problems with funding and functioning in terms of technology. This is what chairman of the Subcommittee on Television, Radio, Press and Information of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture and Diaspora of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the My Step Alliance Vahagn Tevosyan said during parliamentary hearings over amendments to the law on audiovisual media services today.
According to him, the creation of regional multiplexes is problematic and may increase politicians’ “appetites”. In this regard, I recommend focusing on the possibility of establishing inter-regional multiplexes. As far as the possibility of creating private multiplexes with state coverage, this issue is intricate and may be considered in the future,” Tevosyan admitted.
The deputy also stated that the recommendations will be submitted in more detail only when the package of legislative amendments is finalized.
The bill according to which all five frequencies of a free multiplex will belong to Armenian Public Television is currently being discussed through public deliberations.