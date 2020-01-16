News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenia humanitarian mission in Syria transfers medical supplies to Aleppo hospital
Armenia humanitarian mission in Syria transfers medical supplies to Aleppo hospital
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Specialists of the Armenian group carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria have transferred medicine and medical supplies to Aleppo hospital today. Nazeli Elbakyan, Public Relations Officer at the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, told this to Armenpress.

The Syrian side once again underlined the importance of the activities of this Armenian humanitarian group and expressed gratitude.

From February 8, 2019 to January 16, 2020, doctors of the Armenian group carrying out a humanitarian mission in Aleppo have examined and treated 13,680 patients, while Armenian sappers have demined 126,000 square meters of land.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan says Turkey begins deploying military to Libya to support GNA
His remarks came at the presidential palace...
 59 people detained in Lebanon after clashes near central bank
The meeting turned into a collision when the participants tried through a police cordon at the bank...
 Media: Another air base bombarded in Iraq
There are coalition forces led by the US to fight ISIS...
 Lebanese resume protests demanding end to political vacuum
Many Lebanese have lost their jobs or seen their salaries...
 Pompeo urges Iraq to punish those guilty for Balad Air Base attack
"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase...
 US and Turkey discuss NATO's increases role in Middle East
Secretary of State Pompeo reiterated that NATO should play a more substantial role in the region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos