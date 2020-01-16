Armenia humanitarian mission in Syria transfers medical supplies to Aleppo hospital

YEREVAN. – Specialists of the Armenian group carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria have transferred medicine and medical supplies to Aleppo hospital today. Nazeli Elbakyan, Public Relations Officer at the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, told this to Armenpress.
The Syrian side once again underlined the importance of the activities of this Armenian humanitarian group and expressed gratitude.
From February 8, 2019 to January 16, 2020, doctors of the Armenian group carrying out a humanitarian mission in Aleppo have examined and treated 13,680 patients, while Armenian sappers have demined 126,000 square meters of land.