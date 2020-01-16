Armenian army soldier sustains gunshot wound

Armenia PM arrives at Yerevan Municipality (LIVE)

France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issues statement on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms

New Russian PM was keynote speaker at Armenia-hosted WCIT 2019

Armenia FM on next meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart: We don't avoid

Putin confirms Mikhail Mishustin as new Russian PM

Armenian ruling party faction head: Deputies to meet with acting police chief soon

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital chief: Maternity hospitals have nothing to do with adoption

Armenia FM: Foundations of Russian-Armenian relations rather strong

Armenian TV company representative: TV companies under most pressure out of all media outlets

Yerkir Media TV of Armenia: Solution in radio and television should be comprehensive

Armenian national TV/radio commission head supports private television companies reducing Russian-language content

Armenia commission on TV, radio says there should be no foreign broadcaster in national multiplex broadcasting

Russian State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as PM

Armenian authorities have doubts over prospects for creation of regional multiplexes

Lawyer: Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan did not testify on March 1 case

Armenia activist says their protests will resume when ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is discharged from hospital

Erdogan says Turkey begins deploying military to Libya to support GNA

Armenia humanitarian mission in Syria transfers medical supplies to Aleppo hospital

Armenian prosecutors against providing all case materials to Armenia 2nd President's attorneys

Armenia PM to meet with My Step faction of Yerevan Council of Elders

UAE economic council director to Armenia President: Long-term and effective cooperation is expected

Armenia FM: Security system operating in coordinated manner in order to be ready

Armenian ruling party faction head: Russian-Armenian ties and Russia government resignation not interconnected

Armenia President, Rotana Hotels Management Corporation boss discuss possibilities of cooperation

Canada joins investigation into Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran

Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenian FM to discuss wide range of issues with My Step MPs

My Step: Monopolization of advertising market puts Armenian TV companies in unequal conditions

Armenia prosecutor's office appeals decision to release ex-MP from custody

Human rights activist: Armenia should recognize the Armenian Genocide in Azerbaijan

Former head of Moscow maternity hospital Marina Sarmosyan urgently hospitalized

Launch of Azerbaijan writer 's book on Armenian pogroms in Baku is held in Armenia

Ex-NSS chief: Azerbaijan rejected Armenia initiative on Anna Hakobyan-Mehriban Aliyeva meeting

Persons with "criminal subculture" detained in Yerevan

PM: If weather changes at this rate, we will probably start growing olives in Armenia

China says first phase of US trade deal takes into account concerns of both sides

Meteorologists expect extreme weather events in 2020

Armenia cattle farmers protesting in front of government

OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Armenia ruling force MP: Current law on TV and radio has become obsolete

Armenian Justice Minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption processes and police reforms

Merkel calls on Europe for independence

International literature to become more accessible to Armenia's blind

State Department: Turkey has less time before introduction of US sanctions for S-400

Attorney: Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is in critical condition

Armenia State Revenue Committee Secretary General appointed

Armenia parliament holding hearings on fate of broadcasting in country

Armenia PM: People who are unable to work should receive full social assistance

Criminal case launched against Armenia activist

Gagik Makaryan appointed member of Armenia Public Council

HRW Report 2020: Investigation in Armenia into past violence, excessive use of force by law enforcement still limited

EEU countries’ heads of governments to participate in the digital economy forum in Kazakhstan

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Requiem service to be offered in Etchmiadzin on 30th anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Baku, Sumgait

World oil prices going up

Armenia PM's next big press conference to be held in Kapan

PM: Armenia attaches importance to further strengthening friendly relations with Malta

Trump, Erdogan discuss situation in Middle East

Newspaper: Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin’s issue is being delayed

Newspaper: Motions to search Armenia CC president's apartment, office, paternal home are rejected

Newspaper: Russian peacekeepers to be deployed in Karabakh's "buffer zone?"

Newspaper: Surprise expected in criminal case of Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Toyota recalls about 700,000 cars from US due to problems with fuel pumps

Amazon CEO invest $ 1 billion to bring small business online in India

Macron hopes China-U.S. trade deal will not bring new U.S.-EU tensions

Russia's Putin offers to consider amending Constitution

Armenian army general's attorney: No need to file motion for now

Jeff Bezos: Denying climate change is dangerous and unreasonable

Armenia, China mutually lifting visa requirements

Rouhani: US withdrawal from region will serve Washington's interests

Scholar: Armenia has yet to solve issue related to preservation of historical-cultural monuments

Armenian Republican Party Vice-President on PM's and army general's health conditions

Explosion takes place in boiler room of Armenia Jermuk Group's factory

France FM: Iran nuclear deal in serious danger

Dmitry Medvedev to remain chairman of United Russia (Yedinaya Rossiya) Party

Armenian court rules to release army general

Putin nominates tax service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new PM

Judge leaves for consultation room to render decision on Armenian army general's pre-trial measure

Soprano Arax Mansourian granted Armenian citizenship

European Parliament calls for settlement of conflict in all Eastern Partnership countries

Yerevan Mayor hosts creator of STARMUS Festival Garik Israelian

Armenian PM questioned, record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019, 15.01.20 digest

Armenian army general's wife: Judge rendering decisions under prosecutors' guidance

US-China trade war set to enter new phase

Armenia Constitutional Court President discusses Court-related events with Venice Commission head

Border guard taken hostage on Georgian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia PM undergoes checkup, is perfectly healthy

Armenia Ombudsman issues statement on case of former army general

Putin offers new position to Russia’s Medvedev

Media: Sicilian mafia ripped off EU for over 10 million euros

Turkey's Erdogan included as threat for Israel

59 people detained in Lebanon after clashes near central bank

IRGC commander says Iran manages to undermine Washington’s power

Armenia high-tech industry minister on talks with YouTube, Google Maps and PayPal

Armenia NSS former director, SIS head also questioned over wiretapping case

Russian PM announces government's resignation

Armenian authorities reforming system for issuing benefits

Head of troops service department of Armenian army's general staff visits military hospitals