Armenia activist says their protests will resume when ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan is discharged from hospital

YEREVAN. – We had come to find out the health condition of the former chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union—and former MP—Manvel Grigoryan, activist Jivan Abrahamyan told reporters today outside the Yerevan hospital where Grigoryan is undergoing treatment.

"The deputy director of the medical facility told us that he was in a stable but critical condition," he said. “We had come to see what the probability of discharging him [from hospital] was; the deputy director said that this question was even ridiculous."

According to Abrahamyan, they will not carry out any protests as long as Grigoryan is in the hospital.

"And if they discharge him and he moves around freely, our actions will resume," he added, in particular. "But at the same time, we have fears that all of this may be a fiction by his part."

During yesterday’s court hearing on Manvel Grigoryan's state of health, it was decided that Grigoryan's preventive measure of detention be commuted, and he was released on a signature bond to not leave Armenia.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.