Armenian TV company representative: TV companies under most pressure out of all media outlets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today, out of all media outlets in Armenia, television companies are under the most pressure since their activities are restricted by various laws. This is what news programs director at Yerkir Media TV Gegham Manukyan declared during parliamentary hearings over amendments to the law on audio-visual media services today.

“The law sets restrictions by which television companies exist, but there is also online television, the operation of which is not subject to regulation by the law on television and radio, even though online TV stations are on the same platform with us in the cable network,” Manukyan said, adding that there are no restrictions for online TV channels broadcast in a cable network. According to him, this is not equal for television companies and online media outlets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
