US Armenian fraudster on Belize press headlines: Political scandal erupted

A political scandal erupted in Belize over the case of Levon Termendzhyan, who is accused in the US of participating in a fraudulent scheme.
Levon Termendzhyan, known as Lev Aslan Dermen, is being investigated for fraud and accused of a fraudulent adventure that brought him more than $ 500 million. During the investigation, one of the accused, former partner of Derman, Jacob Kingston, testified that from 2012 to 2016, Leo sent 25 thousand dollars a month to an unnamed Minister of Government of Belize.
The news of bribes to a government official appeared in the front pages of the Belize press. It turned out that he is a citizen of the United States and Belize. Prime Minister Dean Barrow spoke at a press conference, noting that he personally asked each minister if he had a deal with an Armenian, and received a negative response. Barrow promised that the minister or official would resign if it turned out that he had received bribes.
The opposition, in turn, accuses the prime minister of knowing about bribes and calls for stopping corruption.