Microsoft launches Edge Chromium browser for Windows and MacOS

Microsoft has announced the launch of the new Edge browser on the Chromium engine for Windows 10 and MacOS in more than 90 languages. The update will also affect users of the mobile version on Android and iOS, The Verge reported.
Among the key innovations, Microsoft points out the function of preventing tracking, personalizing the new tab, Internet Explorer mode, support for streaming 4K video, working with a pen in PDF, support for Chrome extensions and much more.
Edge can be downloaded independently from the official site, or after Windows 10 update.
Microsoft has earlier said it no longer support Windows 7. The company recommended that users create copies of files and photos using the OneDrive cloud service.