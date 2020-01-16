News
Thursday
January 16
Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital chief: Maternity hospitals have nothing to do with adoption
Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital chief: Maternity hospitals have nothing to do with adoption
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Maternity hospitals have nothing to do with adoption. Razmik Abrahamyan, Director of the Republican Maternity Hospital of Armenia, said this in a conversation with journalists today.

To the observation that the parents who have lost their children claimed that he himself organized the illegal adoption children, Abrahamyan said: "They are members of a lying and false, fake collection."

Razmik Abrahamyan repeated that the maternity hospitals had nothing to do with adoption.

To the observation that the gravest charges were brought against him, Abrahamyan said: "Let them bring!"

Razmik Abrahamyan is accused of giving a large bribe to Deputy Health Minister Arsen Davtyan, who coordinated maternal and child health care and the funding of the healthcare system through the ministry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
