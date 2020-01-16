Suspended proceedings for case of death of Private Arman Hakobyan restarted

The suspended proceedings for the case of the death of Private Arman Hakobyan has been restarted.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Committee hosted a working meeting within the scope of the public monitoring task force today.
Among those attending the meeting were representatives of the non-governmental organization that has examined the materials of the criminal case instituted in relation to the death of Private Arman Hakobyan.
Earlier, the representatives had submitted to the Investigative Committee a report on the course of investigation of the case and had pinpointed several actions required for disclosure of the case.
The General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia examined the submitted report and made a decision to restart the suspended proceedings for the criminal case instituted in relation to the death of Private Arman Hakobyan.