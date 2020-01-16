News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Suspended proceedings for case of death of Private Arman Hakobyan restarted
Suspended proceedings for case of death of Private Arman Hakobyan restarted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The suspended proceedings for the case of the death of Private Arman Hakobyan has been restarted.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Committee hosted a working meeting within the scope of the public monitoring task force today.

Among those attending the meeting were representatives of the non-governmental organization that has examined the materials of the criminal case instituted in relation to the death of Private Arman Hakobyan.

Earlier, the representatives had submitted to the Investigative Committee a report on the course of investigation of the case and had pinpointed several actions required for disclosure of the case.

The General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia examined the submitted report and made a decision to restart the suspended proceedings for the criminal case instituted in relation to the death of Private Arman Hakobyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia citizens apprehended at Shirak Airport in Gyumri
Their pre-trial measure is a signature to...
 US Armenian fraudster on Belize press headlines: Political scandal erupted
He is accused of a fraudulent adventure that brought him more than $ 500 million...
 Armenia Republican Maternity Hospital chief: Maternity hospitals have nothing to do with adoption
To the observation that the gravest charges were brought against him, Abrahamyan said: "Let them bring!”…
 Armenia prosecutor's office appeals decision to release ex-MP from custody
On January 10, Petrosyan was released on a bail of 30 million drams…
 Former head of Moscow maternity hospital Marina Sarmosyan urgently hospitalized
Former head of the branch of the maternity hospital at the Moscow City Clinical Hospital Marina Sarmosyan...
 Persons with "criminal subculture" detained in Yerevan
A special operation was conducted in the Armenian capital city...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos