Armenia FM: Foundations of Russian-Armenian relations rather strong

The foundations of Russian-Armenian relations are rather strong. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters today, responding to the question whether the change of the Russian government can have any impact on the relations between Russia and Armenia.
“The foundations of Russian-Armenian relations are rather strong. There is a rather rich agenda, and we are working effectively and very actively in all formats,” he said.
As reported earlier, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has announced the government’s resignation.