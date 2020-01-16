Armenian ruling party faction head: Deputies to meet with acting police chief soon

I believe the meeting that the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia had with Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was rather fruitful. This is what head of the faction of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts told reporters today.

“I think it is good that deputies hold working discussions with government officials on a regular basis because they allow us to discuss the issues that are accumulated, but the most important part of this meeting was that we were trying to understand how we can use the platforms of parliamentary diplomacy more effectively and combine our actions to achieve the maximum results,” she stated.

Makunts said the faction plans to meet with Armenia’s acting police chief soon.