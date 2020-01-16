News
Thursday
January 16
News
Thursday
January 16
Macron explains why he decided to change his attitude towards Russia’s Putin
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron said his decision to change attitudes towards Russian leader Vladimir Putin was the result of mature thoughts.

His remark came during a short dialogue with RFI and Novaya Gazeta.

Asked to comment what was the reason that Emmanuel Macron changed his attitude towards Vladimir Putin, he said it was a matured decision, historical and strategic conviction. 

Macron said that Russia has captured Ukraine, and they have taken an action.  According to him, we are on the way to resolving frozen conflicts.

The French president also noted that after the summit held in Paris on December 9, a historical exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine took place, and equally fruitful work must be continued to resolve the conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
