Armenian ruling party's faction head on candidate for Commission for Prevention of Corruption

The My Step parliamentary faction still hasn’t decided who its candidate in the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption will be. This is what head of the faction Lilit Makunts told reporters today.
When told that the law specifies a one-month period and that the parliamentary faction is violating the time limit, Makunts said the law also provides the opportunity to extend the time limit. When asked what the problem is, Makunts said there are standards that candidates need to meet in terms of profession and experience, as well as other issues.