Friday
January 17
US sentences 2 Iranian men to prison for spying
US sentences 2 Iranian men to prison for spying
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Two men have been sentenced to prison in the United States for conducting surveillance on behalf of Iran’s government, reports ABC News.

Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, 39, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, and Majid Ghorbani, 60, an Iranian citizen and resident of California, were sentenced to prison terms of 38 months and 30 months, respectively.

An FBI investigation found that both men had been spying on American citizens who are members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq, or MEK, a group that advocates for the overthrow of the Iranian government.

"The defendants, working for Iran, gathered information on Americans that could then be used by the Iranian intelligence services to intimidate or harm them or their families,” the prosecutor declared.
