Media Advocate initiative head: Armenia PM heralds new stage of repression against opposition media

During today’s government session, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan actually heralded a new stage of repression against the media of the opposition and specifically two television companies. This is what head of Media Advocate initiative Aghasi Yenokyan wrote on his Facebook page today.
“As head of Media Advocate initiative, I declare the following:
1. During today’s government session, Nikol Pashinyan actually heralded a new stage of repression against the media of the opposition and specifically two television companies. The authorities and Nikol Pashinyan personally are mistaken, if they think they will be able to silence free speech through hate speech or with unaddressed and groundless allegations and nonsensical threats that the Prime Minister makes. All encroachments will be punished.
2. The ‘commander-in-chief’ of ‘factories’ of fakes in Armenia is director of a well-known state non-commercial organization Hovhannes Movsisyan, who is personally responsible for the video channels that spread false information on the Internet. There will be interesting revelations soon.
3. Today it also became clear that the Pashinyans’ government has started developing a law on removing Russian TV channels in Armenia. There is specific information according to which representatives of Soros have demanded that the Armenian authorities develop this law, and since those representatives are the ‘shareholders’ of the revolution, Nikol Pashinyan is silently fulfilling another one of their demands,” he stated.