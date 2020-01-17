Lesotho PM to resign due to wife's murder

Prime Minister of Lesotho Tom Thabane will resign due to evidence linked to his wife’s murder, reports AFP.
This is what the ruling All Basotho Convention Party has announced.
The members of the party have accused Thabane of impeding investigation into the murder and have called on him to resign.
Lipolelo Thabane was assassinated by an anonymous person just two days before her husband’s oath ceremony in 2017. The Thabanes were divorced at the moment of the assassination.
Last week, the letter of the police chief of Lesotho was released, and it stated that Tom Thabane was linked to the assassination.