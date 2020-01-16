Five countries whose citizens die in plane crash in Tehran demand compensation from Iran

The governments of countries whose citizens died during a plane crash in Iran, demanded that Tehran take full responsibility and pay compensation to the families of the victims, AP report referring to foreign ministers of Canada, UK, Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed a few minutes after takeoff on January 8, leaving all 177 people on board killed. Three days later, Iran admitted that the plane was mistakenly shot down by a rocket.

The victims of the disaster were 57 Canadian citizens, 11 Ukrainians, 17 citizens of Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens, as well as Iranians.

Our goal is justice for the victims, said Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. According to him, Iran has taken responsibility, but only a full investigation will reveal the exact cause and the perpetrators.

British UK Boris Johnson called for a comprehensive, transparent and independent international investigation of the crash.

Canada demanded requires official status in the investigation. Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said two Canadian investigators are in Iran as part of an international team, but Garneau wants their participation in the investigation to be formalized.