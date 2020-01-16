Yerevan mayor: PM, faction members stated that municipality has solved key issues

The meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with members of the My Step faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan is over. Nikol Pashinyan left the municipality without answering journalists’ questions. There were also citizens who had gathered near the municipality to ask the Prime Minister their questions of concern, but the Prime Minister apologized and stated that he was in a hurry.
Mayor Hayk Marutyan told journalists that this was a working meeting during which they stated that such meetings can be held more often.
When asked what problems concerned the Prime Minister, Marutyan said they had mainly discussed the existing problems and marked the paths to solving them. “We recorded the fact that the problems requiring urgent solutions had already been solved by the municipal authorities and that there are problems that the municipality and government need to solve together,” he said.
Journalists also asked if the issue on construction permits was discussed, and in response, the mayor said the following: “We couldn’t address all sectors in two hours. The issue related to construction permits is an organizational issue. We have an unprecedented number of applications for construction permits. We have a specific policy, and based on that policy, all construction permits need to meet the norms.”
Marutyan added that the illegally seized parks of the city will continue to be returned to citizens.