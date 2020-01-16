GAO: Trump's decision to freeze aid to Kyiv broke the law

The decision of the US President Donald Trump’s administration to freeze security aid to Ukraine last year was contrary to federal law, The Hill said referring to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.

White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) delayed appropriations last summer to advance the president’s agenda. Thus, the GAO concluded that the law on control of withdrawal, which governs the role of Congress in the federal budget process, was violated.

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the report says. “OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA). ... Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA.”

The White House’s decision to freeze nearly $ 400 million in aid to Kyiv is at the center of the impeachment process in Congress against President Trump.

Today, the Senate begins the process of impeachment of Trump, who is accused of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.