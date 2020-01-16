German FM: Khalifa Haftar agreed to conclude a truce

The commander of the Libyan National Army, General Khalifa Haftar, agreed to conclude a truce, according to a three-hour meeting with Haftar in Benghazi on Thursday, January 16, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

According to him, the general agreed to abide by the ceasefire, regardless of whether deal is signed, DW reported.

Three days earlier, General Haftar left Moscow after seven hours of talks with the internationally recognized Libyan PM Fayez Sarraj, refusing to sign the deal and citing the need for consultations with supporters.

Haftar also confirmed to Maas that he was ready to come to Berlin on January 19 for a summit on Libya under the auspices of the UN. Earlier, Fayez Sarraj announced his participation in the conference. Turkey began sending its troops to help the Sarraj's government. The civil war in Libya continues since 2011, it began after the overthrow of the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.