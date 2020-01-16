Armenian army general's health condition extremely grave

The health condition of former president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders of Armenia, army general Manvel Grigoryan is extremely grave. This is what Grigoryan’s attorney, Arsen Mkrtchyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, the attorney had said doctors are trying to regulate the rhythm of his heartbeats. According to him, if doctors fail to manage to regulate the rhythm, his heart will continue beating.
Yesterday, at the initiative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, convened a special trial to commute Grigoryan’s pre-trial measure and released him.
As reported earlier, Manvel Grigoryan has been in the reanimation unit of Nairi Medical Center for the past two days.
Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegally keeping weapons and ammunition, embezzling assets worth more than AMD 101,000,000, evading taxes worth more than AMD 1,000,000,000, squandering more than AMD 1,000,000,000 from state funds and organizing the plunder of assets worth more than AMD 37,000,000 through extortion.