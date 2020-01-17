News
Friday
January 17
Newspaper: 1999 Armenia parliament attack criminal sends letter of petition to PM
Newspaper: 1999 Armenia parliament attack criminal sends letter of petition to PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, Nairi Hunanyan, the criminal of October 27, [1999 deadly attack on parliament], sent a letter of petition to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from the NSS isolation cell.

He welcomed the decision to reopen the investigation on the separated part of the 27 [case], and expressed his willingness to take part in the investigation, promising to spare no effort and to assist in the discovery of the organizers [of this attack]. He said he had "something to say" about that case.
