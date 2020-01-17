Newspaper: Attachment placed on over 50 assets, accounts belonging to PAP leader in last 1.5 months

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday we learned that over the past 1.5 months, an attachment has been placed on more than 50 assets and accounts belonging to [opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader and tycoon] Gagik Tsarukyan. They are not directly in his name but in the name of third parties, but the authorities clearly know their origin.
This economic terror started after Prime Minister Pashinyan's well-known expression of "cutting off the paws," which was made at the end of the year during another PAP-power shootout.
“The North-South [road corridor] project was a very good investment environment, in Armenia, whoever could, caught this project, milked it as a milk cow. Now we cut their paws, piece by piece," he had said. It is known that a criminal case has been instituted against Tsarukyan's friend, Multi Group director Sedrak Arustamyan, for the North-South.
Now, criminal cases have been instituted and attachments placed also against third parties affiliated with Arustamyan.