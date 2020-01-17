Saudi authorities pay US close to $500mn to deploy American troops in country

Saudi Arabian authorities have paid the United States close to $ 500 million in compensation for the cost of moving and deploying US troops and military equipment to this country. The Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich informed about this to CNN.
The payment was made in December last year. President Donald Trump asserted last week in an interview with Fox News that Saudi Arabia had "already deposited $1 billion in the bank."
"Consistent with the [US] President's guidance to increase partner burden-sharing, the Department of Defense has engaged Saudi Arabia on sharing the cost of these deployments, which support regional security and dissuade hostility and aggression,” Rebarich said. “The Saudi government has agreed to help underwrite the cost of these activities and has made the first contribution."