Newspaper: Karabakh parliament speaker backed by his Armenia colleague in Artsakh presidential election

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The sitting of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh]-Armenia parliamentary committees will be held in the NA [National Assembly of Armenia] on Saturday, 18th of the month, which is important against the background of the presidential and parliamentary elections expected in March in Artsakh.
Let us remember that Artsakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghoulyan is also a presidential candidate, and now there is great competition among the candidates over who can get the support of Armenia’s authorities.
Ashot Ghoulyan is backed by NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, [Karabakh FM] Masis Mayilian – by [Armenia] NSC Secretary Armen Grigoryan, the Soros Armenia “staff,” and [Karabakh ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan looks forward to the support of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which is already being talked about.