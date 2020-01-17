News
Newspaper: Mika Baghdasarov trying to become favorite businessman of Armenia new authorities?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of Armenia writes: According to information Iravunk has ascertained, owner of Armavia [airline], businessman Mika Baghdasarov spares no effort to establish close ties with the new authorities of Armenia.

And since [PM] Nikol Pashinyan decides everything in "new" Armenia, he [Baghdasarov] is trying to establish some relations with him [Pashinyan].

Of course, that closeness, as the Russians say, is purely business, and there is nothing personal in it.

Nikol Pashinyan may be interested in the money of the businessman who has been rejected by the previous authorities, and the latter [Baghdasarov] – in the privileges to expand his business in Armenia.

By the way, according to our sources, Mika Baghdasarov even met with the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee, Tatevik Revazian, as a coincidence; but it's hard to say for what purpose in reality.
Հայերեն
