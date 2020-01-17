News
Nancy Pelosi slams Facebook
Nancy Pelosi slams Facebook
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Facebook on Thursday, calling the tech giant "shameful" for misleading its users, reports FoxNews.

“The Facebook business model is strictly to make money. They don't care about the impact on children, they don't care about truth, they don't care about where this is all coming from, and they have said even if they know it's not true they will print it,” the California Democrat said at a press conference.

“I think they have been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them,” she added.

Her comments reportedly came in response to a question about whether Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg or other tech moguls have too much power.
