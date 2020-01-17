How much tip did Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chief get?

Yesterday 335,000 drams were thanks to the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, Tatevik Revazian, and the guests of a café. Sona Azaryan, co-founder of the We Are foundation, informed about this on Facebook.
"335 thousand drams were managed to be raised for Tigran's treatment," she wrote, in particular.
Yesterday Revazian was working as a waitress in a café in downtown Yerevan.
The tips will be donated to the We Are foundation as a charity for the treatment of Tigran Amirkhanyan, a child with cancer.