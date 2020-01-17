News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
How much tip did Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chief get?
How much tip did Armenia Civil Aviation Committee chief get?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Yesterday 335,000 drams were thanks to the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, Tatevik Revazian, and the guests of a café. Sona Azaryan, co-founder of the We Are foundation, informed about this on Facebook.

"335 thousand drams were managed to be raised for Tigran's treatment," she wrote, in particular.

Yesterday Revazian was working as a waitress in a café in downtown Yerevan.

The tips will be donated to the We Are foundation as a charity for the treatment of Tigran Amirkhanyan, a child with cancer.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos