Friday
January 17
Armenian Ombudsman: Cases of death in penitentiary institution poorly investigated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

There are numerous problems with enitentiary institutions, the Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan told reporters on Friday.

"There are positive changes, but, nevertheless, there are a lot of systemic problems," he said. "These systemic problems are divided into several parts. Problems associated with the police, psychiatric hospitals, penitentiary facilities, detention in ships, transportation in police cars. But the most important problems are issues of medical care."

Tatoyan also spoke about deaths in penitentiary institutions.

"Cases of death, whether suicide or due to illness, are not adequately analyzed, especially suicide. The question is limited to the investigation of individual cases and all. Meanwhile, it is necessary to conduct a detailed study, analyze the causes, conditions conducive to this, and take systematic preventive measures."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
