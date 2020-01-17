News
Friday
January 17
News
Beijing assures EU trade deal with US will not affect China-Europe relations
Beijing assures EU trade deal with US will not affect China-Europe relations
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Beijing assured the European Union that the signing of an interim trade deal between the United States and China would not affect China’s trade and economic relations with Europe. The Chinese MFA assured that European businessmen will not suffer in any way from the Chinese deals with the US, said European Union Ambassador to Beijing Nicolas Chapuis.

The EU intends to closely monitor the situation, taking into account the assurances of Beijing.

The deal was signed on January 15. It suggests that Beijing will increase imports of goods and services from the US by at least $ 200 billion over two years. In exchange, the US will not impose additional restrictions on China.

In 2020, the European Union and China intend to conclude a comprehensive investment protection deal, negotiations on which have been ongoing for seven years. It should ensure, significantly improved access for European entrepreneurs to the Chinese market, fair competition, elimination of discriminatory requirements and practices against European investors, and creation of investment protection mechanisms.

At the end of March, a representative delegation from the European Union will leave for Beijing. German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to hold an EU-China summit in Leipzig on September 14, to which President Xi Jinping is invited.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
