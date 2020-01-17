News
Lavrov comments on possible appointment in new government
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on whether he will retain a post in the new government, RIA Novosti reported.

Asked to comment whether he will continue to be FM and if he wants to remain in the government, Lavrov said: “You have probably already been working as a journalist for a long time. Perhaps you yourself understand it ... See, everyone laughed. I was assigned to perform the duties three days ago, so I am performing. ”

Dmitry Medvedev announced to Russian President Vladimir Putin the resignation of the government.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
