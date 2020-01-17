Armenia legislature vice-speaker: PM is pleased with work of Parliament

YEREVAN. – What happened in 2019, the vision for 2020 was discussed during the meeting of My Step [parliamentary] faction and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, we asked questions to the Prime Minister and we got answers. Alen Simonyan, Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this in a conversation with reporters after the aforesaid meeting today, adding that such meetings have always been held and will be convened again, and no subtext should be sought here.

"The goal is that we double in 2020 what results are recorded in 2019, and do more labor and work," he said. "I can say that the Prime Minister is pleased with the work of the parliament."

He added that the rumors that the Prime Minister intends to dissolve the parliament are vain.