Armenia MFA reacts to Mammadyarov statement on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting
Armenia MFA reacts to Mammadyarov statement on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s foreign ministry continues the practice of announcing the meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers at the same time, MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told this to Armenpress, commenting on the statement of Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov who said that he and the Armenian FM will hold another meeting by the end of January.

“The Armenian foreign ministry informs about every meeting according to an accepted procedure, after reaching an agreement on all details via the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” she said. “We continue using this practice of publicizing the meetings.”

The Azerbaijani foreign minister in his announcement had stated that the meeting date and location are not clarified yet. He had said that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs insisted to hold such a meeting. Mammadyarov had added that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region in the first quarter of 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
