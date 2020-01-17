News
Friday
January 17
Armenia parliament deputy speaker says announcements about coup d’état are cause to launch criminal case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I do not engage in those conversations in any way, there is no such issue on my agenda, it does not interest me. Alen Simonyan, Vice Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in a conversation with reporters today, when asked about his view on the information that the former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has carried out anti-propaganda against PM Nikol Pashinyan's wife and older daughter.

Simonyan said he doesn't think law enforcement has anything to do with that anti-propaganda. "During slander, a person petitions to court and files a lawsuit," he added.

But in the case of rumors of a coup d’état, according to the NA Vice Speaker, there is a cause to launch a criminal case.

"I'm not familiar with the publication," he said. "But any such statement is, of course, a possibility for launching both an investigation and criminal proceedings."
