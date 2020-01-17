Armenia parliament majority leader says various issues were discussed at today's meeting with PM

YEREVAN. – We have not anticipated any developments regarding the price of [natural] gas; there is nothing new at the moment. Lilit Makunts, head of the ruling My Step bloc's parliamentary faction of Armenia, told this to reporters today.
"There is no such thing yet," Makunts said. "If it happens at some stage, the public will know about it."
Makunts added that various issues were discussed at today's meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"In the near future we will have strategic planning with the faction," she said. “We have touched on most various issues: relations with neighbors in the region, internal political issues."