Merkel to meet with Erdogan in Istanbul

During a briefing, the German government’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel will be leading talks with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on January 24, reports RIA Novosti.
“At the end of her visit to Davos (January 23-ed.), on Friday, January 24, the Chancellor will leave for Istanbul where she will hold talks with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Seibert said.
Seibert added that during the visit, Merkel will open the new German-Turkish university camp with Erdogan and have meetings with businessmen and civil society representatives.