Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra returns from grand concert tour in China

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra (ANPO) has returned from its grand concert tour in China.
This year, the ANPO welcomed 2020 in China.
It has become the largest Armenian delegation ever to visit China.
The ANPO performed ten concerts in nine major Chinese cities.
Chinese media also widely covered its tour.
In addition, ANPO Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Eduard Topchjan, and Concertmaster and violinist Karmen Tosunyan gave master classes for young musicians.
The final concert of the tour took place on January 9 in Beijing.
This ANPO concert tour will be followed by a series of events along the lines of Cultural Days of Armenia in China in 2020.