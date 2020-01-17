News
Friday
January 17
Armenia health minister on his service car: My personal cars are more expensive than the Prado
Armenia health minister on his service car: My personal cars are more expensive than the Prado
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We have a lot of cars that I use sometimes, and now I am walking toward Republic Square, to the government, to the ministerial committee meeting. Armenia’s Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to the issue of the Prado-model car servicing him.

To the observation that it was stated that such an expensive car could not service him, he said: “Why couldn't it serve me? How expensive is that car? As far as I know, this car was purchased in 2014-2015 for 14 million drams. (...). We [the Ministry of Health] now have 4 or 5 cars, and sometimes we all use them. My personal cars are more expensive than the Prado, if you are interested."

Torosyan also referred to the press report, according to which the government had left the Minister of Health all alone. “The press was not writing; only news medium was writing whose duty is to write something like that twice a day, or once every two days, which I do not consider to be serious to refer. I'm a member of the executive [branch of power]. How can they have a conflict with the executive?”
