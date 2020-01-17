News
Newspaper: Traces of gunshots detected on walls in apartment of ex-Armenia National Security Service head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to Pastinfo newspaper, traces of gunshots were detected on the walls in the apartment of former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan. Based on preliminary data, an inspection of the body showed an injury in the jaw. One of the versions is suicide. There was also a pistol next to the body.

A short while ago, the Investigative Committee of Armenia issued a statement stating that Georgi Kutoyan, former head of the National Security Service of Armenia, was found dead in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound.
