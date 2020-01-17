Abkhazian opposition leader refutes news about bilateral talks with Georgia

In his recent interviews, deputy of the Parliament of Abkhazia, leader of the political opposition and president of the Apra Foundation Aslan Bzhania hasn’t talked about the need for bilateral talks with Georgia, as stated in the statement that the Foundation issued on Friday, reports TASS.
Over the past couple of days, people on the Internet have been saying that Bzhania has announced the possibility of direct talks between Georgia and Abkhazia.
It is stated that “Abkhazia is a sovereign state, the independence of which is recognized by Russia and several other countries, and the status of Abkhazia can never be a subject for discussion or with anyone”.