Armenia Constitutional Court President, ex-National Security Service head arrive at scene of Georgi Kutoyan's death
Armenia Constitutional Court President, ex-National Security Service head arrive at scene of Georgi Kutoyan's death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


A short while ago, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan arrived at the scene of the death of former director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan.

As reported 168.am, a short while ago, former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan also arrived at the scene, but he didn’t enter the apartment since investigative actions were being performed at that moment.

As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound. His wife had detected the body.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service chief
I express my deep condolences to the family, relatives...
 Armenian ex-NSS head body taken out by ambulance
The body of the former director of the Armenian National Security Service, Georgi Kutoyan...
 Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Minister on death of ex-National Security Service head
Georgi Kutoyan was our neighbor. He seemed to be...
 Armenia Deputy Parliament Speaker on death of ex-National Security Service head
When asked if this was murder or suicide since the former head of...
 Armenia Investigative Committee: Former NSS director's body was found by his wife (PHOTOS)
There is a gun at the scene...
 Newspaper: Traces of gunshots detected on walls in apartment of ex-Armenia National Security Service head
A short while ago, the Investigative Committee of Armenia issued a...
