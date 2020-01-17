Armenia Constitutional Court President, ex-National Security Service head arrive at scene of Georgi Kutoyan's death

A short while ago, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan arrived at the scene of the death of former director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan.
As reported 168.am, a short while ago, former director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan also arrived at the scene, but he didn’t enter the apartment since investigative actions were being performed at that moment.
As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound. His wife had detected the body.