Armenia Labor and Social Affairs Minister on death of ex-National Security Service head

Georgi Kutoyan was our neighbor. He seemed to be a modest person. He had a little child. This is what Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan wrote on her Facebook page today.
“I am very sad about what happened,” she added.
As reported earlier, Georgi Kutoyan was found dead today in a Yerevan apartment, and with a gunshot wound.
According to the Hraparak daily, when the police entered the apartment, they found an empty brandy bottle next to the corpse, as well as Kutoyan's personal pistol. The shot was fired from that very weapon, and in the mouth.
According to the website, it is not known yet whose house the body of the former NSS director was found in, as according to Kutoyan’s declaration of property and assets, he had only one apartment and it was somewhere else in Yerevan.
Kutoyan was 39 years old, married, and had a 4-year-old child.