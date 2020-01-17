Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on death of ex-National Security Service chief

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has expressed condolences on the untimely and tragic death of former director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan.
“I am deeply shocked by the news about the tragic death of Georgi Kutoyan. Words can’t express the great tragedy of not only the family of Georgi Kutoyan, which suffered a severe and extremely painful loss, but also all those who ever knew the decent and courteous young man and state official who had great human and professional qualities.
I express my deep condolences to the family, relatives and close ones of Georgi Kutoyan and share the great sorrow and grief with them at this difficult moment in time. May God keep the soul of Georgi in light and peace and give his family console and comfort to his family.
The investigation into the death of Georgi Kutoyan must be in the focus and under the supervision of the public, taking into consideration the position that he held in the country in the past.”