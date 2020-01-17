News
Artsakh Security Council Secretary expresses condolences on death of ex-Armenia National Security Service head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On his Facebook page, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), hero of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Arshavir Gharamyan expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Georgi Kutoyan on his tragic death.

“I worked with former director of the National Security Service of Armenia, Major General Georgi Kutoyan on ensuring the security of our Homeland (the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia) for more than two years as director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh.

I express condolences to the family and relatives of Georgi Kutoyan on his tragic death.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
