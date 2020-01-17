Yerevan Mayor receives Head of Delegation of European Union to Armenia

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan today received Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, reports Yerevan Municipality.
Hayk Marutyan congratulated the guest on starting her diplomatic mission in Armenia and expressed certainty that it would be possible to expand the scope of cooperation through the joint efforts of the municipality and the Office of the Head of the EU Delegation.
Several projects for the development of alternative energy, waste management, public transport (particularly modernization of metro stations) and water resource management are under implementation in Yerevan through the financial and advisory support of the European Union.
In her turn, Ambassador Andrea Victorin stated that the EU Delegation is willing to deepen and expand the boundaries of cooperation.