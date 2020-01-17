News
News
Armenia Deputy PM: Gazprom Armenia to not review natural gas tariff until April
Armenia Deputy PM: Gazprom Armenia to not review natural gas tariff until April
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC) of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan told reporters that Gazprom Armenia might submit a bid to the Commission to raise the natural gas tariff for consumers. Later, Gazprom Armenia confirmed that it is considering reviewing the natural gas tariff.

In this regard, 168.am newspaper asked Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan for clarification, to which Grigoryan said the following:

“In our opinion, Gazprom Armenia won’t submit a bid for reviewing the natural gas tariff until April 2020 since the talks are still in progress. If the company submits a bid after April 1, 2020, the Public Services Regulatory Commission will hold an open and public discussion during which experts and anyone, for that matter, will have the opportunity to make substantiated judgments and give evaluations of pricing.”

In an earlier interview with 168.am, member of the political council of One Armenia Party, Doctor of Political Sciences Vahe Davtyan had hinted that the longstanding talks with Russia haven’t been successful since Armenia could have not only maintained the price of natural gas on the border at $165, but also ensured reduction of the price, given the state of world economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan believes it is not right to refer to the talks over the price of natural gas on the border as unsuccessful.

“As a result of the talks, at least we succeeded in preventing increase of the price of natural gas on the border," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
