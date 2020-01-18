News
Saturday
January 18
News
Newspaper: Details from videoconference of Armenia Constitutional Court head, Venice Commission president
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The main topic of yesterday’s videoconference of Venice Commission president Gianni Buquicchio and [RA Constitutional Court (CC) president] Hrayr Tovmasyan was the mechanisms of the CC early retirement law.

Buquicchio said: "The Venice Commission is the guardian of the constitutional order of Europe, the CC presidents are the partners of the commission, so they will not allow pressure, unnecessary prosecution, violations of their immunity norms," our CC source said.

Will this “restrain” the RA authorities that have crossed the red lines? "I will find it difficult to say, but Buquicchio first of all was interested in the voluntary principle of the early retirement law; he is well aware that criminal cases have been opened, dossiers are being collected.”

According to our source, Buquicchio has assured that if the norms are not adhered to, they will adopt a harsh statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն
