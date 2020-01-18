Another quake strikes Armenia

Today, at 08:20am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 2.4-magnitude earthquake 19 km southeast of Ashotsk village, and 10 km beneath the surface.
The quake measured magnitude 3 in the epicenter.
It was felt in Gyumri town and Dzorashen village of Shirak province.
As reported earlier, today, at 5:28am local time, the Seismic Protection Service of Armenia recorded a 3.6-magnitude earthquake 10 km southeast of Ashotsk village, and 10 km beneath the surface.
The quake measured magnitude 4-5 in the epicenter.
It was felt in Spitak town, in Hartagyugh (Ghaltakhchi) and Shirakamut settlements of Lori Province, and in Gyumri town as well as in Jajur and Ashotsk villages of Shirak Province.