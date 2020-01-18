Pompeo says US statement on response to Iran's actions still stands

US President Donald Trump took a sharp response to the actions taken by the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated about this on the Hugh Hewitt Radio Show.
“We were very clear that the United States was going to respond,” he noted.
Also, he recalled that, “there were those who discounted the President’s statement that if militias, not just formal IRGC soldiers or Artesh soldiers took action against the United States, if the proxy forces that were controlled, operated, trained, equipped by the Iranians threatened American lives in a way that was significant, or in the case of what happened back in December, took an American life, that we would respond directly against Iran.”
“I think we made that clear,” the US Secretary of State said. “That still stands.”