Armenia Police preparing report on theft from MP’s car

YEREVAN. – The Police of Armenia are preparing a report in connection with the theft from the car of Gevorg Papoyan, a member of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly. Police informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The glass of a car parked in the courtyard of a building (…) was broken and a briefcase containing important documents was stolen," police said. "A police (...) team is at the scene, actions are being taken, a report is being prepared."
As reported earlier, MP Gevorg Papoyan posted a photo stating that his bag had been stolen from his car.