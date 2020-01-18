News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 18
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker: Only way for Artsakh Armenians’ existence is Artsakh’s self-determination
Armenia parliament speaker: Only way for Artsakh Armenians’ existence is Artsakh’s self-determination
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Exactly 30 years ago in these days, events painfully familiar to us from history took place in Baku, the capital of Soviet Azerbaijan, with the obvious permission and support of the authorities. Armenia’s National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan stated this in his speech today at the joint special session of the interparliamentary committee of the NAs of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian pogroms in Baku, and also listed the names of the victims of these pogroms.

"People were subjected to inhumane torture, thousands were forced to leave their homes and continue their lives as refugees," he said in his speech, in particular. “Shortly before these pogroms in 1990, there were also [Armenian] pogroms in [Azerbaijan’s] Sumgait and Kirovabad-Gandzak.

We can find the evidence of the same policy everywhere (…) in Azerbaijan.

The pogroms of Baku were only part of a long-standing anti-Armenian policy pursued by the Azerbaijani authorities.

It is noteworthy that today the Azerbaijani authorities have adopted the same script already for the other ethnic minorities living in the territory of Azerbaijan.

It should be reminded that the pogroms and violence against Armenians were condemned three times by the European Parliament (…).

Everything I noted above (…) make Artsakh Armenians’ physical secure existence under Azerbaijan's sovereignty impossible.

Accordingly, the only possible way for the existence of Artsakh Armenians is the self-determination of Artsakh, and Armenia is the guarantor of the Artsakh people’s exercise of that right.”

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: A record number of foreigners visiting Artsakh registered in 2019
This step, along with nationwide and international political, sports and cultural events held in Artsakh...
 Artsakh plans to accede to fundamental international human rights conventions
The Foreign Minister noted that the cornerstone of Artsakh's foreign policy is expanding the scope of Artsakh's international recognition...
 Ex-defense minister considers proposals by 3 candidates for Karabakh president
Babayan's press service released a statement in this regard…
 Stepanakert: Fake news has been circulating in Armenian groups through hacked profiles
“In all places the post is the same: a call to take to the streets and to hold rallies against [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan,” said the Karabakh presidential adviser…
 Karabakh MOD attends official opening of barracks of artillery unit
He noted that the improvement of the social and living conditions of the servicemen and the improvement of the barracks will continue…
 Artsakh President sends congratulatory letter to Armenian 1st President
On this memorable day I wish robust health, happiness and all the best to You and all Your relatives and friends...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos